Sadio Mane Donates Kshs5 Million To Help Fight Coronavirus In Senegal

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has made a donation of Kshs5 million to the national committee fighting against coronavirus in his home country of Senegal.

The Reds’ player decided to make the donation “spontaneously when he saw the evolution of the situation” with the increase of Covid-19 cases in Senegal, his agent said.

Mane also shared a video on social media where he asked his compatriots to take coronavirus “extremely seriously”.

The 2019 Caf African player of the year also gave his followers advice on preventive measures to apply like “disinfect or wash your hands for at least 30 seconds”.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Senegal has reached 27, but two of the them have returned to health, according to the Ministry of Health.

Senegalese officials announced Monday the suspension of flights between the West African country and several countries in Europe (France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal and Italy) and in the Northern Africa (Algeria, Tunisia) while Morocco already announced the suspension of flights with Senegal.

All activities at Melwood training ground for Liverpool’s players and staff have been stopped, and, as Liverpool is a Premier League club, their fixtures have been postponed until at least 4 April, when they will be reviewed.

In the meantime, Mane and his teammates have been training using individual programmes.

