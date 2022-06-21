in SPORTS

VIDEO: Sadio Mané Arrives In Germany Ahead Of Bayern Munich Unveiling

sadio mane
Sadio Mane Arrives in Germany. [Courtesy]

Sadio Mané’s move to Bayern Munich of Germany is as good as done.

The Senegalese has touched in Munich Ahead of medicals before he can be officially unveiled.

After putting pen to paper, the 30-year-old winger is expected to be paraded before Bayern supporters at Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich Sadio Mane

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

