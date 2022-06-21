VIDEO: Sadio Mané Arrives In Germany Ahead Of Bayern Munich Unveiling

Sadio Mané’s move to Bayern Munich of Germany is as good as done.

The Senegalese has touched in Munich Ahead of medicals before he can be officially unveiled.

Sadio Mane has arrived in Germany ahead of his medical with Bayern Munich 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/FQMxQMjP8D — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 21, 2022

After putting pen to paper, the 30-year-old winger is expected to be paraded before Bayern supporters at Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

