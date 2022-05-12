Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Welcomed in Embu with Popular “Firirinda” Dance (Video)

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina Dhowre has received a warm reception in Embu with farmers singing and dancing to the popular ‘firirinda’ song.

In a video seen by this writer, the model was captured dancing along as the farmers serenaded her.

Hollywood actor Idris Elba's wife @SabrinaElba, enjoying her visit to Kenya as Embu farmers welcome her with the famous 'Firirinda' dance. Sabrina is in Kenya for a special Ifadnews assignment pic.twitter.com/heyjQa1kUQ — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) May 12, 2022

Sabrina jetted into the county earlier in the week for a field event with farmers. She is in Embu county holding talks with farmers that touch on climate change and how it affects production.

Speaking while in Embu County, Sabrina referred to Kenya as her second home adding that she was elated to visit the country and learn from her visit.

“We spent the day on the field with primary in beautiful Kenya which is my second home. It’s been really enlightening to see what I have always believed in, that the rural community in nations and in continents like Africa work really hard if not harder than everywhere else,” she said.

Sabrina was appointed the UN Goodwill Ambassador for International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in 2020 and has since taken part in different activities of goodwill across different countries.

