in ENTERTAINMENT

Sabrina Dhowre, Wife To British Movie Star Idris Elba In Kenya

Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre
Movie star Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre (Courtesy)

Sabrina Dhowre, the wife of British movie star Idris Elba is in Kenya for a field event with farmers.

Sabrina is visiting Embu County and will hold talks with farmers touching on climate change and how it affects production.

Speaking while in Embu County, Sabrina referred to Kenya as her second home adding that she was elated to visit the country and learn from her visit.

“We spent the day on the field with primary in beautiful Kenya which is my second home. It’s been really enlightening to see what I have always believed in, that the rural community in nations and in continents like Africa work really hard if not harder than everywhere else,” she said.

Read: Newly Weds Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Honeymooning In Tanzania (Photos)

Sabrina was appointed the UN Goodwill Ambassador for International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in 2020 and has since taken part in different activities of goodwill across different countries.

In 2021, Sabrina and her family spent time on the Kenyan coast, in Kilifi where they stayed for some days.

Notably, Sabrina and Idris have visited the East African region a couple of times. In 2019, following their wedding, they honeymooned in Tanzania.



The couple exchanged nuptials in April in Morocco over a three-day ceremony at Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh with only close friends and family present.

Read Also: Actor Idris Elba Marries Model Girlfriend Sabrina In Morocco

While in Tanzania, Sabrina thanked the team at Grumeti Fund – a wildlife conservation and community development non-profit in Tanzania – for educating them on matters of ecotourism.

“Thank you to Beverly and Wesley at Grumeti Fund for educating us on all the important work they do for the #ecotourism in the Serengeti,” she captioned it.

The NGO replied, “Thank you Sabrina and Idris for spending time with us and discussing solutions for conservation.”

The happy couple got engaged in February 2018.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Climate changeIdris ElbaSabrina Dhowre

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

uda aspirant kennedy kinuthia

UDA MCA Aspirant Kennedy Kinuthia Allegedly Defrauds Woman of Sh16 Million
Nakuru County Commissioner Erastus Mbui

Authorities Warn against Fake News on Social Media Used to Turn Citizens against State