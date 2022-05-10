Sabrina Dhowre, Wife To British Movie Star Idris Elba In Kenya

Sabrina Dhowre, the wife of British movie star Idris Elba is in Kenya for a field event with farmers.

Sabrina is visiting Embu County and will hold talks with farmers touching on climate change and how it affects production.

Speaking while in Embu County, Sabrina referred to Kenya as her second home adding that she was elated to visit the country and learn from her visit.

“We spent the day on the field with primary in beautiful Kenya which is my second home. It’s been really enlightening to see what I have always believed in, that the rural community in nations and in continents like Africa work really hard if not harder than everywhere else,” she said.

Sabrina was appointed the UN Goodwill Ambassador for International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in 2020 and has since taken part in different activities of goodwill across different countries.

In 2021, Sabrina and her family spent time on the Kenyan coast, in Kilifi where they stayed for some days.

Notably, Sabrina and Idris have visited the East African region a couple of times. In 2019, following their wedding, they honeymooned in Tanzania.







The couple exchanged nuptials in April in Morocco over a three-day ceremony at Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh with only close friends and family present.

While in Tanzania, Sabrina thanked the team at Grumeti Fund – a wildlife conservation and community development non-profit in Tanzania – for educating them on matters of ecotourism.

“Thank you to Beverly and Wesley at Grumeti Fund for educating us on all the important work they do for the #ecotourism in the Serengeti,” she captioned it.

The NGO replied, “Thank you Sabrina and Idris for spending time with us and discussing solutions for conservation.”

The happy couple got engaged in February 2018.

