Sabina Urges Azimio to Rethink her Removal as Deputy Minority Whip

Nominated MP Sabina Chege has urged her colleagues in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party to rethink her removal as the deputy minority whip in the National Assembly.

The former Murang’a Woman Representative on Wednesday said she did nothing wrong to warrant her ouster.

“Even as they are planning on removing me as a deputy Minority Whip, I hope Mr Speaker you will now look at me with a better eye,” she said.

Read: Sabina Chege Ousted as Deputy Minority Whip

Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast happening at the Safari Park Hotel, the lawmaker said she was only putting the country before her own needs.

“We handed over power, we must work with the government of the day, not for ourselves but for the betterment of Kenya. I have also reconciled with myself,” she added.

The opposition resolved to remove Sabina from the position after a Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by Raila Odinga.

Read Also: Jubilee Removes Kanini Kega, Sabina Chege from Leadership Positions

The PG replaced her with Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje.

Her ouster is yet to be approved by Speaker Moses Wetangula who demanded that the coalition party names her replacement.

Wetangula gave the coalition party 30 days to put their house in order.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...