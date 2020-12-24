Sabina Kerubo, Police Officer Linked With Murder Of Journalist Eric Oloo Found Dead In Machakos

Sabina Kerubo, the police officer who was linked with the murder of Star journalist Eric Oloo has been found dead in her house in Machakos.

Police reports indicate that her boyfriend reported the incident at KBC police station, prompting area sub county police commander and criminal investigation boss to visit the scene.

Further reports indicate that she was found lying in a mattress at the floor of the single-roomed house, unconscious.

“The deceased mother Elizabeth Kwamboka, who resides along Kangundo Road, came and alleged that the deceased had previously refused to stay with her due to drunkenness,” a report filed at KBC police Station under OB No 17/22/12/2020 is quoted.

Consequently, police say Kerubo’s body was in a thin and emaciated state, with empty beer bottles lying around.

Last year, Oloo was found dead under mysterious circumstances leading to the arrest of Chief Inspector Kerubo.

Kerubo was however released from police custody over lack of sufficient proof.

Ms Kerubo was released on Wednesday, December 11 after spending 14 days in police custody as per the prosecution request to pave way for more investigations.

