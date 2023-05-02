Sabina Chege Replaces Uhuru as Jubilee Party Leader

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has been replaced as the Jubilee Party leader.

The EALA MP Kanini Kega-led faction on Tuesday replaced the former head of state with Nominated MP Sabina Chege.

Chege will serve on an interim basis.

Kega said the decision was reached following a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting earlier today.

Read: Uhuru Calls a Jubilee Delegates Meeting Amid Infighting

“The office of the party leader is hereby declared vacant and pending the decision of the NDC the hon. Sabina Chege will be the acting party leader of the Jubilee party,” the former Kieni MP said.

Kega also noted that the NEC meeting was attended by 22 of 28 members. The council, he said, found that Uhuru had violated the party constitution and the laws of the land.

The former lawmaker cited the Presidential Retirement and Benefits Act which prohibits Uhuru from holding a leadership position in a party six months after the elections.

Uhuru should have quit his party position by March 13.

Read Also: Uhuru Visits Jubilee Party HQs Following Stand-off

“The former party leader has also misconducted himself by purporting to make pronouncements on behalf of the party,” he said.

“The matter of the misconduct is hereby referred to the national disciplinary committee for further action.”

The regional MP also noted that Uhuru violated the party laws by calling a National Delegates Conference on May 22 through NEC resolutions attended by only seven members.

Of the seven members, he explained, three are on suspension.

Read Also: Chaos at Jubilee Party HQs As Groups Allied to Kioni, Kega Clash

“The purported NEC meeting did not have a quorum as provided by the constitution, it had seven members of whom three are suspended pending the internal dispute resolution mechanisms,” he said.

The former President last week made an impromptu visit at the new party headquarters in Kileleshwa following a stand-off between the Kega faction and that led by Jeremiah Kioni.

Both are gunning for the secretary general position.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...