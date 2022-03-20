Sabina Chege Reacts after Reports of Ditching Jubilee for UDA

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has denied claims that she is considering ditching the ruling Jubilee party.

This is following viral social media reports that the lawmaker was set to defect to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party on Sunday.

But reacting to the reports this evening, Chege indicated she is in Jubilee to stay, putting to rest claims of joining the Deputy President William Ruto-led outfit.

In a tweet, the legislator shared a poster branded with Jubilee colours and logo with the message ‘Jubilee ni Sisi’, affirming that Jubilee is her party of choice in the August 9 General Election.

The claims of ditching the ruling party surfaced online hours before Ruto’s tour of Murang’a County.

Also Read: I was Misquoted – Sabina Chege Explains Vote Rigging Claims

Those behind the false reports claimed that Chege had resolved to resign from the President Uhuru Kenyatta party after a fallout with the top leadership. It’s alleged that she was uncomfortable with the party’s decision to hand Jamleck Kamau a direct ticket to contest for the Murang’a governor seat.

Contrary to the reports, the Azimio la Umoja coalition stalwart is said to be eyeing the Kigumo parliamentary seat.

Also Read: MP Sabina Chege Skips IEBC Grilling, Lawyers Say She Is Hospitalised

The reports were fuelled by Chege’s silence on the national politics lately.

The DP and the Kenya Kwanza team stormed Murang’a County on Sunday. The leaders are expected to hold rallies in Murang’a town, Karuri, Kahuro, Kahara, Kanyenyaini and Kangema areas.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...