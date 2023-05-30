Sabina Chege Ousted as Deputy Minority Whip

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party has formally removed nominated MP Sabina Chege as deputy Minority Whip in the National Assembly.

The former Murang’a Woman Representative was replaced by Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje.

“Hon. Mwenje takes over from Sabina Chege with immediate effect,” said Minority leader in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi.

The changes come after Sabina shifted her allegiance to the government side.

She belongs to the Jubilee party faction that has vowed to work with President William Ruto. She has also been installed as the acting Jubilee party leader.

The former County MP dethroned retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who has since vowed to remain in active politics.

Last week, Uhuru asked the Sabina-led faction to quietly leave the party.

“As a party, we love democracy and peace. If by any chance you have had a change of heart, do the respectful thing and just go and let us be. Respect is a two-way street. I am not saying this with anger or hate, but Jubilee Party has its owners, and I will remain as the party leader until they decide I should hand over,” Uhuru said.

“Those dissatisfied with Jubilee Party, the door is open, leave us alone. They keep saying Jubilee is DEAD, why are they concerned with a corpse? These people should style up. They know we are much alive.”

Speaker Moses Wetangula had previously declined to confirm Sabina’s removal until the opposition named her replacement.

