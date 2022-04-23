Sabina Chege Will Not Vie for Any Elective Seat in Murang’a

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege will not vie for any elective seat.

In a tweet, the County MP said she will instead concentrate on national politics.

She is currently a council member in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

“Finally the Holy Spirit has spoken, I will not be vying in any elective position in Murang’a County,” she said.

“I will concentrate with National politics in Azimio la Umoja Council.

Asanteni wa Murang’a nawapenda sana 🙏

#NgaiMbere.”

Sabina was said to have been eyeing the Murang’a Governor seat which is currently being held by Mwangi wa Iria.

Wa Iria is still in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Should she have ran for the governor’s seat, she would have battled it out with Jamleck Kamau who was handed the Jubilee ticket days ago.

Kamau will now go up against a host of aspirants including UDA’s Irungu Kang’ata and Farmers Party’s Irungu Nyakera.

