I was Misquoted – Sabina Chege Explains Vote Rigging Claims

Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege has over the last couple of days received a tongue lashing from deputy president William Ruto allied politicians.

Sabina has been condemned for insinuating that the 2017 polls were rigged and that the same could happen in August.

The County MP is a supporter of the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja movement.

Speaking to the Standard, however, the legislator maintained her remarks which have earned a date with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday, were taken out of context.

She explained that she meant the Jubilee Party had a good strategy back in 2017 hence the win.

“I did not exactly mean that we stole Raila’s victory. I was only contributing to what previous speakers at the rally had said in order to encourage the people to register as voters in large numbers so that Raila can have the numbers to take him to State House,” she told the daily.

She added, “Elections are won six months before voting day and that is the secret we have been using to defeat our opponents. I told them that now that we are with them, we shall work together to win the election.”

The Woman Rep who is said to be eyeing the Murang’a Governor’s seat complained that those who spun her remarks left out her part of the speech where she referred to Raila as the people’s project.

“They lack an agenda and that is why they are discussing me but I am happy to have elicited the debate despite the fact that I’m not running for President,” continued Sabina.

The mother of three insisted that while DP Ruto is the most popular candidate in the Mt Kenya region, Raila too was gaining ground.

“Ruto had God’s favour but he lacks humility and disrespected the President’s directive on premature campaigns. Uhuru means well for the country but people do not understand him while Raila has a fanatical following but a huge chunk of people who do not know him,” added the former actress.

Sabina who joined politics in 2013, said the likes of Irungu Lang’ata and Kimani Ichungwah held plum positions in the House thanks to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, the thankless lot, lost their posts for disrespecting the head of state who Sabina insisted is the “most misunderstood” politician in the country.

The president is too pushing for a Raila presidency.

