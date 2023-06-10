MP Sabina Chege Claims iPhone 14 Stolen in Parliament

Nominated MP Sabina Chege claims to have lost her iPhone 14 during the chaos witnessed on Thursday in Parliament.

Speaking on Friday in Meru, the former Murang’a Woman Representative asked those who might have taken her mobile phone to return it.

“Apart from beating me, they proceeded to steal my phone. It is an iPhone 14, and your Excellency our DP Rigathi Gachagua, I request your intervention and support so that I can recover the phone. Those who stole the phone, please hand it back to me,” she said.

The embattled deputy minority leader also sustained an injury to her wrist.

On his part, DP Gachagua said the Azimio side should not have attacked Sabina physically.

He maintained that those behind the attack are cowards who should fight the lawmaker politically.

“Why did you beat Sabina Chege? We stopped beating women, even those whose dowry we’ve paid, we don’t fight them. When you fight women physically, what kind of a man are you?” Gachagua posed.

“When you beat a woman and you are a man, it is very embarrassing. These are cowards. How do you go to fight women physically to sort out issues that are there?”

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula retained Sabina as the deputy minority leader citing a court order.

It is then that a few Azimio lawmakers became unruly forcing the Speaker to suspend the sitting for 15 minutes.

Wetangula also kicked seven lawmakers including Sabina from the House.

