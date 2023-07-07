Most parts of Nairobi have remained calm even as Saba Saba protests take shape in various parts of the country.

A heavy police presence was witnessed within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) with a few protesters being arrested along Harambee Avenue.

The protesters were nabbed by plain-clothes cops after being dispersed with teargas.

Earlier, Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei said the opposition was free to hold a rally at Kamukunji Grounds.

He, however, maintained that protests were not allowed.

“They can proceed and hold their rally at the Kamukunji grounds since they followed the right channel in notifying the authorities. However, no one will be allowed to cause chaos in the CBD,” said Bungei.

In Kisumu, Migori, Kisii and Mombasa, police lobbed teargas to disperse protesters demonstrating against the high cost of living and taxes.

Azimio protesters in Kisii light bonfires rendering Kisii-Kilgoris highway impassable. pic.twitter.com/DxmFIdB2X8 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) July 7, 2023

In Mombasa, political leaders; Senator Mohammed Faki, Members of Parliament including Rashid Bedzimba (Kisauni), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Machele Masoud (Mvita), Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, and Mombasa Woman Representative ZamZam Mohammed, joined the anti-government protests.

Traffic was paralyzed in parts of Nyanza region as protesters engaged the police in running battles.

Schools also remained closed in some areas.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is set to lead a mega rally at the historical grounds later today.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...