SA Lab Demands Sh1.2 Million For Release of Late MP George Thuo’s Autopsy Report

A South African laboratory is on the spot for demanding Sh1.2 million before releasing the autopsy report for slain Juja MP George Thuo.

The former legislator was reported dead in 2013. According to police reports, Thuo who was the founder of City Hoppa buses is said to have complained of high fever and upon being rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In a hearing yesterday before High Court Judge Justice Roselyn Korir, it was heard that the case has taken too long because the prosecution was unable to obtain the autopsy report from the South African lab.

The lab is demanding Sh1.2 million for it to give the needed autopsy results that would be essential in concluding the case.

“Your honour, l was unable to get the report from the laboratory since they were demanding Ksh1.2 million in order to release the said sample results,” Chief Investigating officer Maxwell Otieno said.

He was reportedly poisoned at Porkies Bar in Thika town and six suspects were arrested for the same.

Following his death, detectives took bottles of Tusker beer and the clothes that the deceased had on for analysis at the Government Chemist where it was determined that he was poisoned.

Peter Ndegwa who conducted a postmortem on his body further revealed that he died of excessive bleeding.

So far, six people have been charged with the connection to the murder. They are the club owner Paul Boiyo, alias Sheki, Thuo’s aide Christopher Andika, alias Lumba; DJs Andrew Wainaina, Samuel Ngugi, alias Visi, waiter Esther Mulinge and patron Ruth Irungu, alias Atlanta.

