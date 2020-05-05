S. Sudan Mobile Money Provider m-Gurush Launches International Remittance Service

Mobile money provider m-Gurush has launched an international remittance service targeting South Sudanese nationals in East African countries.

The service operates using a USSD code and will enable customers to send money from other mobile money platforms such as M-Pesa in Kenya and MTN in Uganda. m-Gurush has partnered with Zain to provide the services which will allow customers to send money directly to the recipient’s bank account or mobile wallet.

Joseph Arinaitwe, m-Gurush vice president, said the new service is bound to reduce costs for sending money for business in the East African Community

The launch comes at a time when many governments around the world are boosting their efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic. Various measures including social distancing and digital money transfers have been put in place to help curb the spread of the disease.

“Our customers can hold money is US Dollars or South Sudanese pounds in their m-Gurush mobile wallets. From there, they can initiate an international remittance through either of the denomination.” Said Mou Ambrose Thiik, m-Gurush‘s chief of operations.

The Bank of South Sudan Governor, Jamal Wani Abdalla said the move is likely to spur socio-economic growth for the region

“The service will be particularly beneficial to the South Sudanese living in East Africa who will now be able to receive money using the existing mobile money services such as M-Pesa in Kenya and MTN in Uganda.” Mr. Abdalla said.

