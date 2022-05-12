Rwanda Prohibits Sale Of Indomie Over Health Concerns

Rwanda has prohibited the import of Kenyan-made chicken-flavored Indomie brand noodles, citing health concerns.

The Rwanda Food and Drug Authority has begun an investigation into this food brand, while also ordering importers to stop distribution.

“While the inspection continues all distributors and retailers in possession of the above-mentioned products are requested to stop distribution and quarantine all quantities in their stores until the investigation is concluded,” The Times of Rwanda reported on Sunday.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has yet declare Indomie unfit for consumption.

Two weeks ago, Kebs announced that it was looking into the product’s safety after some were pulled from the Egyptian market.

Last month, Egyptian authorities announced the recall of 733,340 cartons of various Indomie flavors after they were discovered to have “proportions of aflatoxins and pesticide residues that exceed the permissible limits authorized for human consumption.”

Last week, Kebs managing director Bernard Njiraini told the Business Daily that samples of Indomie noodle supplied in Kenya will be evaluated for safety before a decision is reached.

According to the Egyptian Public Authority for Food Safety, chilli, chicken and vegetable flavours, are unsafe for human consumption.

The Common Market for East and Southern Africa (Comesa) also warned the public against the consumption of the above mentioned Indomie flavours.

“The Commission would like therefore to alert the general public of the risks in consuming above Indomie instant noodles as established by the FSA and to exercise caution on the consumption of the same,” said COMESA.

