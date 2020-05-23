COVID-19: Rwanda Latest To Cancel Season, Declare Champions

Rwandan football body (Ferwafa) has decided to cancel 2019-20 calender season over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ferwafa went further to declare Kigali giants APR FC as the Rwandan Premier League champions using round 23 league standings.

Two bottom placed clubs, HEROES FC and GICUMBI FC, kissed the grass and will play in the second division next season.

Meanwhile, clubs to gain promotion to the top flight will be determined through playoffs when conditions allow.

Rwanda has recorded 321 Coronavirus positive cases, 222 have recovered with zero deaths announced.

APRC have now won a record 17 RPL titles, 8 more than their arch rivals Rayon Sports.

Rwanda joins a growing list of countries that have decided to end their seasons over the COVID-19 and declare champions.

In Kenya, Gor Mahia were crowned champions for a record 19th time, TP Mazembe took the DRC crown, Congo Brazaville’s title went to AS Otoho, while Vipers SC were declared Uganda champions.

Many other African countries have also cancelled their seasons but without naming champions, they include; Angola, Guinea, Niger and Burkina Faso.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu