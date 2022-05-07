in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Reactions as DP Ruto’s Wife Narrates How She Purified Dirty Borehole Water in Karen

Ruto
DP William Ruto and wife Rachael Ruto (Courtesy)

Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachael Ruto has set tongues wagging following her revelations that she turned dirty borehole water clean with just salt and prayers in Karen.

Rachael has revealed that she turned dirty borehole water at their Karen residence clean by just prayers and salt.

Apparently, her husband, DP Ruto had spent thousands of shillings on a purification machine but it was all in vain until her prayers intervened.

“When the Lord spoke to me about this verse and this story of Jericho in 2018, I remembered about our water here in Karen. I know there are many people who live in Karen; and, at least for us, where we live we drilled a borehole in 2003, and when the water was taken to be checked by the labs, they told us that we could not drink that water as it was until it was purified,” she narrated.

Read: 2022 Politics: Ida Odinga, Rachael Ruto Hit Campaign Trail to Drum Up Support for Husbands

She added, “On Friday I went to the residence and noticed the water was looking different. So I waited for the guests to leave and then I called the boy, I was like; ‘Shadrack, what happened to the water?’ He told me “Mum, I don’t know what happened to the water, the water is now clean. I’m not even taking the water through the purification machine, I’m just pumping it from the borehole to the tank.” And we started giving God thanks.”

The revelations have elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans, with a good number believing her while others labeled it a ploy to help DP Ruto win the forthcoming elections.

This has also triggered a debate on religion and science, with netizens airing divergent views on the same.

Notably, Rachael Ruto has never shied away from proving her staunch faith in Christianity and God. On several occasions, she has emphasized the need to involve God in everything while looking at him as the final answer.

Read Also: DP Ruto&#8217;s Wife Rachael Prays For Mariga Ahead Of Kibra Face-off [Photos]

In one instance a few years back, together with religious leaders, they held prayers at Salgaa, a hot spot known for very bad accidents.

In yet another incident during the hotly contested Kibra by-elections, Rachael held prayers for UDA candidate, McDonald Mariga to emerge the winner. He however lost to ODM’s Imran Okoth.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Rachael Ruto

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lamont Jacobs, Kip Keino Classic

Blow As Lamont Jacobs Bows Out Of Kip Keino Classic With Stomach Problems
Matiang'i

CS Matiang’i Labels Poll Rigging Claims as Unsubstantiated Lies