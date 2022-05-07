Reactions as DP Ruto’s Wife Narrates How She Purified Dirty Borehole Water in Karen

Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachael Ruto has set tongues wagging following her revelations that she turned dirty borehole water clean with just salt and prayers in Karen.

Rachael has revealed that she turned dirty borehole water at their Karen residence clean by just prayers and salt.

Apparently, her husband, DP Ruto had spent thousands of shillings on a purification machine but it was all in vain until her prayers intervened.

“When the Lord spoke to me about this verse and this story of Jericho in 2018, I remembered about our water here in Karen. I know there are many people who live in Karen; and, at least for us, where we live we drilled a borehole in 2003, and when the water was taken to be checked by the labs, they told us that we could not drink that water as it was until it was purified,” she narrated.

She added, “On Friday I went to the residence and noticed the water was looking different. So I waited for the guests to leave and then I called the boy, I was like; ‘Shadrack, what happened to the water?’ He told me “Mum, I don’t know what happened to the water, the water is now clean. I’m not even taking the water through the purification machine, I’m just pumping it from the borehole to the tank.” And we started giving God thanks.”

Rachel Ruto: I prayed for dirty borehole water in Karen and it was purified. pic.twitter.com/GOeaSNOs4P — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) May 6, 2022

The revelations have elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans, with a good number believing her while others labeled it a ploy to help DP Ruto win the forthcoming elections.

This has also triggered a debate on religion and science, with netizens airing divergent views on the same.

Notably, Rachael Ruto has never shied away from proving her staunch faith in Christianity and God. On several occasions, she has emphasized the need to involve God in everything while looking at him as the final answer.

In one instance a few years back, together with religious leaders, they held prayers at Salgaa, a hot spot known for very bad accidents.

In yet another incident during the hotly contested Kibra by-elections, Rachael held prayers for UDA candidate, McDonald Mariga to emerge the winner. He however lost to ODM’s Imran Okoth.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans:

Rachel Ruto claims she prayed for dirty borehole water in Karen and it was purified.

She should pray for Yebei, Kenei, Jacob Juma and Kiambaa church victims to be raised from the dead too. @Alvin_Kanindo — Lloyd Onyango (@lloydOnyango) May 6, 2022

Rachel Ruto claimed that she prayed for dirty water at the Karen residence and it was purified, she promises that she will OUTSOURCE this solution to all parts of the country once her husband takes office. HATUTAKI SIASA YA VYEO has promised that God will be the CS Water😂😂 — Joseph Juma (@Josephmjuma) May 7, 2022

I remember Rachel Ruto holding prayers, singing and dancing at Salgaa so that the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit could stop accidents at Salgaa… 😆😆😆. She is a Miracle Worker! When the only person with a brain in Jubilee thought of the slubs at Salgaa, no more accidents. — Juma G 🇰🇪 (@jumaf3) May 7, 2022

Rachel Ruto has powers to pray for DIRTY water to turn CLEAN yet she has no POWERS to pray for HER HUSBAND to stop stealing TAXPAYERS money, GRABBING LAND, being a warlord and a GHOST worker it's back season of religious COMEDIANS to take the front SEAT — Madoka Kibet™🇰🇪 (@Madoka_Ke) May 7, 2022

The people of Baringo, Samburu and Turkana are just one prayer away from living the life of their dreams with lots of water, food and security. Rachel Ruto should tell us when she will pray for these people from her backyard. — YANO 🇺🇦 (@_Yanoh) May 7, 2022

