Ruto’s UDA Party Promises Transparency As It Sets Dates For Nominations

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has set dates for party primaries ahead of the August General Election.

Speaking to members of the press on Wednesday, Anthony Mwaura, the National Elections Board (NEB) Chairman, said UDA nominations will be held from 9th to 16th April 2022 across the country.

The party led by Deputy President William Ruto said it’s committed to ensuring the nominations are conducted in a free and fair manner.

“The party leader His Excellency the Deputy President William Ruto has personally given his undertaking that the nominations will be free and fair,” said Mwaura.

“This means the party has no preferred aspirant and it has not set aside any direct ticket. All aspirants will face Wanjiku’s verdict on nominations day.”

As part of preparations for the exercise, Mwaura indicated, the party has rolled out the verification process for those who have paid nomination fees announced early this month.

“We wish to remind all those intending to participate in the nominations to pay their fees by the stated deadline of February 28th 2022,” he added.

UDA’s elections team was unveiled on January 25.

On February 1, the board released a nomination fees schedule for different groups of people.

Any person seeking a Presidential nomination ticket will have to part with Ksh1 million for men and Ksh500,000 for women and youth. Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are exempted from the nomination charges.

Aspirants eyeing MP and Senate seats are required to pay Ksh250,000 for men, Ksh125,000 for women and youth and zero charges for PWDs. Gubernatorial aspirants will pay double the fees.

Kenyans seeking ward representatives seats will part with Ksh50,000 for men, Ksh25,000 for women and the youth and zero charges for PWDs.

Ruto’s is UDA’s candidate for the presidency. No other member has declared interest in the seat on the party ticket.

