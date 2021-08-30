Ruto’s New Security Team Treated to ‘a Tea Party’ at Karen Residence [Photos]

Deputy President William Ruto seems to have moved on after the dramatic withdrawal of his elite General Service Unit (GSU) officers from his Karen residence and Sugoi home last Friday.

The DP on Monday embraced his new security team of Administration Police (AP) officers and treated them to a cup of tea at the Karen residence.

The country’s second in command shared photos of him and the officers sharing a light moment as they enjoyed the drink.

“Sharing a cup of tea with the new security team as I welcome them to the Official Residence of the Deputy President,” Ruto wrote.

This comes a day after he downplayed the recent changes in his security team as a non-isssue that ought not to draw much debate.







This is despite his communication team and his “Tanga Tanga” allies protesting the changes further accusing security bosses in the country of demeaning the office of the deputy president.

They accused the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai of playing partisan politics of the day by downgrading the DP’s security despite holding an independent office.

But yesterday Ruto said he doesn’t mind being guarded by AP or G4S officers.

Ruto said if the main reason why the government redeployed his elite guards is to protect Kenyans and the country at large, he doesn’t have a problem with the move.

“We will make sure the nation is firm…wakulima wanatafuta…hii mambo ya GSU, AP ni mambo madogo sana tusipoteze wakati…Sina shida na AP wakikuja kusimamia mahali naishi…wale GSU kama kazi imepatikana ili Wakenya wapate usalama wacha wasaidie Wakenya pale,” he said.

“Wanaweza leta hata G4S, there is no problem…tusilete migawanyiko kwa askari…tuache siasa duni….wale wanajitafutia nani mkubwa nani mdogo, haya hayasaidii changamoto zilizoko kwa Wakenya…priorities ni kujua wafanyibiashara wanapata fedha wapi.”

