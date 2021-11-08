Ruto’s Job in Jubilee Hangs in the Balance as Delegates Conference Slated for November 30

The much-awaited Jubilee party’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Secretary General Raphael Tuju has announced.

In a statement to newsrooms on Monday, Tuju said the event will be held at Kasarani Stadium from 10:00am.

The agenda of the NDC shall be; To review, formulate and/or approve all policies of the Party; To consider, amend, review and/or ratify the Party constitution to ensure compliance with the Constitution of Kenya, The Political Parties Act and Elections Act among other laws; To consider, amend, review and/or ratify the rules and regulations of the Party to ensure compliance with the Constitution of Kenya, The Political Parties Act and Elections Act among other laws.

The delegates shall also consider other matters referred to the NDC by the National Executive Committee or the National Governing Council.

Read: Uhuru Allied MPs Confirm Rebranding of Jubilee, Kicking Out Ruto Later This Month

“Take further notice that the Convention shall be held in strict compliance with Covid-19 health guidelines as advised by the Ministry of Health from time to time,” the statement reads.

NOTICE TO CONVENE THE NATIONAL DELEGATES CONVENTION (NDC) pic.twitter.com/dUCpaLJhRh — JUBILEE PARTY® (@JubileePartyK) November 8, 2021

Lawmakers allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta last week threatened to move a motion to kick out Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, who are considered rebels, from the party during the meeting.

Ruto, the de facto leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, holds the position of deputy party leader in Jubilee.

Read Also: Jubilee Set to Kick Out Ruto, Allied MPs as Plans to Unveil Odinga as New Partner in Top Gear

In a statement on Thursday, the legislators, under the Jubilee Parliamentary Caucus, said they would sever links with the DP over his association with UDA.

The legislators said Ruto’s “hustler” camp had attempted to rock the party from within and only defected to UDA after failing to achieve their goals.

“Fortunately, they have failed, and we can now see that they have opted for a shameful and undignified exit. They have now taken to running around the country trying to sell snake oil to unsuspecting Kenyans. We are here to tell Kenyans. Beware!” the MPs said.

Read Also:Ruto-linked UDA Party Fights Back after Jubilee’s Move to Sever Links

The exit by Ruto and his allies, the MPs said, would pave way for the re-branding and re-launch of the party. Reports indicate that the Jubilee leadership is plotting to bring in ODM leader Raila Odinga as the party’s new partner ahead of the 2022 presidential contest.

The legislators claimed that Ruto’s “hustler” camp is unfit to lead due to graft links.

But Ruto laughed off Jubilee’s expulsion plans saying the party was dead already.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...