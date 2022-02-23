Ruto’s Director of Youth Affairs Kibagendi Welcomed To ODM By Raila After Ditching UDA

The Director of Youth Affairs in the Office of Deputy President William Ruto, Anthony Kibagendi, has formally defected to Raila Odinga’s ODM party, days after quitting the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Kibagendi was welcomed to the Azimio la Umoja camp by Odinga and Kisii Governor James Ongwae on Wednesday.

The youthful politician ditched Ruto’s party last week after a nasty exchange, in a WhatsApp Group, with South Mugirango Member of Parliament Silvanus Osoro.

The Ruto stewards in the Kisii region exchange words after differing on chances of being elected in the August General Election.

Read Also: Ruto’s UDA Party Promises Transparency As It Sets Dates For Nominations

“At least I have been elected even if I lose this coming election, but for you to be elected will be the eighth wonder of the world,” Osoro told Kibagendi.

Osoro, a first-time lawmaker, is seeking to defend his seat in the August polls while Kibagendi is eyeing the Kitutu Chache MP seat. The incumbent, Richard Onyonka, has declared interest in the Kisii senatorial seat.

Read Also: NYS Suspect Anne Ngirita Ditches UDA for Jubilee, To Vie for Nakuru Woman Rep Seat

This writer understands that Kibagendi’s exit followed long-standing feuds in Kisii UDA branch pitting him, Osoro and businessman-cum-politician Zaheer Jhanda.

“Yeah, I have resigned. I have worked tirelessly for UDA but now I am being despised. I have left to them their party,” Kibagendi said after resigning from UDA.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...