Ruto Wants Police To Arrest “Known” Politicians Behind Kenol Skirmishes

Deputy President William Ruto wants those responsible for the chaos witnessed in Kenol, Murang’a county on Sunday brought to book.

Speaking in Karen, the DP asked the security apparatus to take action against those behind the skirmishes that led to the death of two people.

“The security apparatus is aware of those who caused the violence. Action must be taken against them, irrespective of their political standing,” Ruto said.

He also noted that the Murang’a chaos was a continuation of the drama witnessed in Kisii and Kajiado during his visits.

Ruto maintained that police were being used to settle political scores. He asked Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to refrain from serving a certain political class and instead serve all Kenyans.

The second in command told a delegation from Kajiado county that he will not be cowed from changing the conversation.

“We do not want the politics of balkanization of dividing the country along with tribal enclaves,” Ruto said, adding, “We want the politics of uniting and transforming our country. Let us focus on the politics of the ordinary people.”

Implicated in the chaos that rocked the town are Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, Kandara’s Alice Wahome and Kiharu’s Ndindi Nyoro.

Mutyambai has summoned Nyoro and Wahome who are said to have instigated the fight.

But leaders allied to the DP alleged that the Sunday chaos was in fact sponsored by the state.

“It is obvious that they want to create a narrative that absolves them from their constitutional and legal responsibility. Those who planned and funded the violence are known and are obviously under the protection of police and their masters in the Ministry of Interior,” they said.

They added, “It is tragic that a ministry led by Kenya’s most educated civil servants should descend into the arena of active political contestation, and do so in the ways that contradict and undermine ministry’s mandate.”

