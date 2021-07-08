Ruto Urges Raila To Stop Constitutional Change Talk, Join “Hustler” Centred Conversation

Deputy President William Ruto has called on ODM leader Raila Odinga to stop the Constitutional change talks and join the “hustler” centred conversations aimed at building the nation and delivering service to Kenyans.

Taking to Twitter, the DP posted a clip where the former Prime Minister was championing the development of small businesses more so the SMEs.

In the clip, Raila intimated that the government needs to promote small businesses, which he links with the growth of the country. Thus, Raila wants the government to support these people to rise up and get to the middle-income status.

The CONVERSATION has CHANGED. Gentlemen,WELCOME to the Hustler nation-led ECONOMY conversation that's PEOPLE-CENTRED,Jobs/enterprise/hustle focused EMPOWERMENT. Leave the leaders-centred CONSTITUTION change to create positions, share power/meagre resources among elite. KARIBUNI pic.twitter.com/5JF7BwP2mb — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 8, 2021

According to Ruto, the talks on constitutional changes are misplaced and aimed to create positions and share resources among the elites.

Hence, he wants Raila to abandon that and join the people-centred conversations that will highlight the plight of netizens.

“The conversation has changed. Gentlemen welcome to the Hustler nation-led economy conversation that’s people-centred, Jobs/enterprise/hustle focused empowerment. Leave the leaders-centred constitution change to create positions, share power/meagre resources among the elite. Karibuni,” Ruto wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, Ruto launched a scathing attack on Raila accusing him of disrupting the Big Four Agenda after his political truce ”handshake” with President Uhuru Kenyatta in March 2018.

Speaking during a church service at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa in Umoja on Sunday, the second in command said the Big Four would have offered a solution to the high unemployment rate in the country.

“The President out of abundance of heart welcomed you to government and you came and disrupted the Big 4 agenda; it would have given jobs to plumbers, masons and you took us to a constitutional change. You need to apologize to us and you need to be ashamed of yourselves.” Ruto said. This was following Raila’s conversations regarding corruption where he said he would intensify the war on graft and jail all corrupt officials when he gets into power.

