DP Ruto Urges Kisii Leaders to Reject Regional Political Parties, Back Presidential Bid

Deputy President William Ruto has urged the Gusii Community to back his bid and shun politics of ethnicity.

Speaking on Saturday evening during a meeting with community leaders at Kamel Park, the DP who is camping in the region for three days said regional political outfits are a breeding ground for negative ethnicity.

“Going into the future, we want to pull and work together. Kisii is an important and integral part of the future of our nation,” said Dr Ruto.

He explained that when forming the ruling party, Jubilee, they merged parties like TNA, URP and Ford People which was founded by the late Simeon Nyachae.

“We did it for a purpose. Many of us who were in Jubilee put together those political parties because we wanted to have a vehicle and a political party that brings Kenyans together. The challenge that we have had as a nation is negative ethnicity in our politics,” added the DP.

The self-proclaimed “Hustler” said there is need for an outfit with a national outlook to help rid the country of division, hate and suspicion.

“The Jubilee Party which we created got an accident. Visitors came with demons and dismantled our party. When that happened, we teamed up with members of Parliament from here and elsewhere and created another platform that will unify this country and has the character and potential to implement a plan and win a government,” said Dr Ruto who is set to run for the presidency come 2022 on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

He fingered leaders forming regional parties for creating negative ethnicity as the country prepares for the general elections.

Dr Ruto is being hosted by Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, MPs Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Mathias Robi (Kuria West) and Alpha Miruka (Bomachoge Chache).

