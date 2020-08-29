Ruto Urges Jubilee Members Supporting A Raila Presidency To Leave Party

Deputy president William Ruto has dared critics within the Jubilee Party to leave.

Speaking in Mombasa, the DP told those championing a Raila Odinga presidency to follow their candidate to Orange House.

“If your candidate your is in Orange House, what are you doing in Jubilee? Go to Orange House!” said Ruto.

He warned “conmen” trying to edge him out of the party, as he urged Jubilee supporters to hold on.

“These people don’t talk on behalf of the Government of Kenya. They are conmen. Don’t be cheated by them,” he added.

The DP was referring to his critics including party national vice chair David Murathe who he accused of hijacking the party.

He also revealed that others now too drunk with power have been stealing funds meant for the sick.

Ruto was referring to COVID-19 funds lost through the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

“Kemsa today has billionaires because of corona. Don’t you have shame? Aren’t you humane?” he posed.

He also fired at those championing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) but dividing Kenyans along tribal lines.

“Let us form a government that has no Muslim or Christian, big or small, Coastarian or upcountry people. We are all one,” he said.

“It is possible to create a Kenya which is united and has no divisions along any tribal, ethnic, racial or religious lines.”

The second in command was flanked by Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga) and Shariff Athman (Lamu East), former Mombasa senator Hassan Omar, Sheikh Juma Ngao, Mohamed Ali (Nyali) among others.

Murathe has urged Ruto to leave the party adding that it is his lack of patience that drove a wedge between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Mambo bado, ni kionjo tu. You wait, atajua hajui… (This is just the beginning and he has only just tasted a small portion of what awaits him). We will prove to him that he’s not as smart as he thinks,” Murathe told a local daily.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu