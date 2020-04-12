DP Ruto Says Uhuru Not Part Of “Fraudsters” Keen To Edge Him Out Of Jubilee Party

Deputy President William Ruto now says President Uhuru Kenyatta is not part of a fraudulent process aimed at changing top Jubilee party officials.

In a tweet on Sunday, the DP seemed to dismiss claims that the President is part of the “cartels” in the Jubilee party that is determined to “edge him out” as reported by the Daily Nation.

Ruto noted that the cartel that is keen to stop him includes “political rejects and conmen”.

“The President and party leader of JP did NOT and CANNOT be party to any FRAUDULENT and ILLEGAL changes to officials of our party. This is the works of political rejects, conmen & fraudsters who’s party allegiance is already elsewhere. They should give us a break and leave JP alone, (sic)” Ruto wrote.

The party wants to change the National Management Committee officials, according to a Gazette Notice dated April 6 from the registrar of political parties.

The ruling party intends to replace Fatuma Shukri, Pamela Mutua and Veronica Maina with Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Prof Marete Marangu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso and James Waweru.

In the gazette notice, the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu called on any member who wishes to challenge the process to do so within seven days.

In the Daily Nation story, former Jubilee vice chairperson David Murathe claimed that in forwarding the new names the party Secretary General Raphael Tuju was acting on instructions from President Kenyatta, who is the party leader.

“Tuju cannot make changes in the party without making reference to the party leader. These fellows are wasting time. Instead of collecting signatures from more than five million Jubilee members to support their case, they have resorted to making noise on social media. They are in for a shock, ” said Murathe.

Murathe, a critic of the DP, called on Ruto to raise the complaint with his boss instead of ranting on social media regarding the intended changes.

“In a press conference the other day Ruto said he regularly consults the President. Why not take up the matter with him instead of crying…on social media? He must have been lying, ” he added.

The DP’s comments come days after he claimed that some individuals in the Jubilee party were out to change the party leadership without his knowledge as deputy party leader through unscrupulous means. He wrote to the registrar of political parties to challenge the “illegal process”.

“As Kenyans are focused on the Covid-19 pandemic,some shadowy characters are attempting to FRAUDULENTLY institute ILLEGAL changes in officials of Jubilee party. As deputy leader I have alerted the registrar of the fraud. Party members should know that the matter is being handled,” tweeted Ruto.

The move to change the officials had elicited an angry reaction from a section of Jubilee leaders allied to Ruto who called on the registrar of parties to dismiss the purported changes.

The leaders include Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Senate Majority Chief Whip Susan Kihika, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria and nominated Senator Millicent Omanga among others.

The leaders claimed that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) Governing Council (NGC) members have not met since 2017 despite the party constitution requiring the members to meet once after every four months, or as need determines.

“I have never been invited to any meeting to discuss and or consider anything let alone removal, resignation and or replacement of any officials of the party or the members of NMC or of any organs of the party,” wrote Murkomen.

The handshake between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga left the Jubilee party in shambles as it led to the rise of Ruto’s “Tanga Tanga” camp and the “Kieleweke” faction that supports the political truce.

