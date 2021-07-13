What I Whispered To President Uhuru When He “Attacked” Me During BBI Launch – Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has revealed what he whispered to President Uhuru Kenyatta on October 26, 2020 during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) launch at the Bomas when he (President) took a swipe at him for starting early campaigns.

In his speech, President Kenyatta accused Ruto of having lost focus on the Jubilee agenda and started early campaigns for his 2022 Presidential bid.

“Tulisonga pamoja lakini hapa kati kati ndio sasa 2022 ikaingilIa akasahau yale mengine but nasema tutulize boli.. (We walked together, but somewhere along the journey, 2022 matters became the priority and he forgot everything else. But I’m telling him to take it slow..” Uhuru said.

Speaking to Radio Jambo on Tuesday, Ruto said that he told the President that he was planning to hand over the leadership of the country to another person other than him (Ruto).

He also said that there was a plan to oppress him after the 2017 General Elections, a plan he says has flopped.

“Kulikuwa na mpango baada ya uchaguzi nihangaishwe nisipate uongozi wowote, wanaanza visingizio. Kama kuna mtu ako na heshima na Rais ni mimi, hawa wote wanaoongea eti nimemkosea heshima ni watu wa siasa ya bure. (There was a plan after elections I be oppressed so that I do not get any chance to lead, through false allegations. If there is a person who respects the President it’s me. All those saying that I do not respect the President are just politicking),” said Ruto.

Read: Police Block Jubilee, UDA from Holding Campaigns in Kiambaa After Parties Booked Same Venue

Ruto also accused the opposition and the government of weaponising the fight against corruption to target him and the people supporting his Presidential bid.

“Usitumie ufisadi kwa sababu huna mpango, huna sera za kuuzia wakenya ili wakuchague. Tuambie sera yako ya kupeleka wakenya mbele iko wapi. (Do not use corruption because you have no plan, you have no manifesto to sell to Kenyans so that they can elect you. Tell us your manifesto that will take Kenyans forward),” he added.

On matters party politics, Ruto said that he is associating with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), after being flushed out of the ruling Jubilee Party by “intruders”.

“Mimi kujihusisha na UDA ni kwa sababu ya kukosa hali pale Jubilee. Pale Jubilee, kumetokea kuzungumkuti kikubwa. Walioachiwa na rais kukiendesha hicho chama wamekisambaratisha. (I associate with UDA because I have no place in Jubilee. There is a problem at Jubilee. Those left to run the party by the President have destroyed the party),” he added.

He also revealed that he is “building UDA to become a national party” that he will use to vie for Presidency in 2022.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu