Ruto to Critics: Don’t Insult Us, Defend Your Trickle-down Economic Model

Deputy President William Ruto has warned critics of the hustler nation to engage in constructive criticism instead of abuses.

Speaking at his Karen home after hosting politicians allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party on Thursday, the country’s second in command told his opponents to defend their trickle-down economic model instead of making fun of his bottom-up approach.

He said the insults are not healthy but could cripple the development of the nation.

“Let us stop the politics of ethnicity, division, and hate and have a healthy competition. Get rid of these insults and have a conversation about the economy of our nation. Kenya will be a lot better and will stand a chance to be much greater,” he said.

“We welcome all criticism because it is an avenue to improve our model…they should explain how their trickle-down model that has not worked for the last 60 years is going to work this time around.”

The model being championed by Ruto in his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2022 polls targets to promote investments of ordinary Kenyans as part of efforts to spur the economy.

But the DP’s critics led by ODM leader Raila Odinga continue to question the model’s viability.

Others are Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Amani National Congress (ANC) counterpart Musalia Mudavadi who argue that Ruto’s economic plan is not realistic.

Today, Ruto met pro-hustler economic model leaders to deliberate on how to sell it across the country.

A total of 135 Members of Parliament and two governors are said to have attended the meeting.

“Focused on this new paradigm, and through a bottom-up economic and governance model, it is possible to enable the over 15 million Kenyans at the bottom of the pyramid to be active and meaningful participants in the economy through,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

This, they said, can be done through deliberate public/private labor-intensive investment framework to create jobs; Financing instruments and mechanisms to spur, promote and empower hustler enterprises such as mama mboga, hawkers, boda bodas, artisans, artists amongst others; facilitation and enhancement of productivity of farmers, pastoralists, fisherfolk and other actors within the agricultural value chain.

While criticizing the Jubilee administration which they said has gone into bed with the opposition, the leaders noted that implementation of a manufacturing and industrial programme that prioritises cottage industries as a multiplier of national productivity will also go a long way in promoting the country’s economy.

“For four good years, the country has been engaged in the BBI process, characterised by hubris, chest-thumping, blackmail, intimidation and bribery. In this process, party Parliamentary, committee leadership and members, who were perceived to be disagreeable to this scheme, became victims of a vicious purge and expulsion,” they said adding that the ruling party had collapsed.

“Besides, the Criminal Justice system, Kenya Revenue Authority and other State agencies were mobilized and weaponised to intimidate, blackmail, victimise and persecute leaders, business people and ordinary Kenyans perceived to be opposed to this unconstitutional order, BBI and its anti-people recommendations.”

The hustler movement politicians further called on the Ministry of Health to rollout vaccination drives across the country to curb the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Through mass vaccination we can save lives and progressively reopen our economy,” they said.

