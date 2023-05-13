Ruto Tells Off Raila Over Taxation, High Cost of Living

President William Ruto has lectured his archrival Raila Odinga on the high cost of living and taxation.

The head of state slammed Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader after he claimed that his administration was overtaxing Kenyans.

Dr Ruto who was speaking during the burial of Field Marshal Mukami Kimathi on Saturday said unlike his predecessor, he will not borrow from foreign nations.

The President said he had learned from the late President Mwai Kibaki on how to fix the economy. He noted that Kenya’s third President increased tax collection from Ksh120 million to Ksh1 trillion.

Uhuru Kenyatta, Dr Ruto said, raised tax to Ksh2 trillion but borrowed too much hence the dilapidated economy.

As such, Dr Ruto asked the opposition to give him a chance to turn around the economy.

“I am a student of the late Kibaki. He learned that you do not grow a country by growing money but by taxes. It’s my turn now, and I want to push it to Ksh2.8 trillion. Give me space to fix this economy,” he said.

He also acknowledged that the cost of living was high but asserted that it was worse during the “handshake” regime.

“Look at the cost of flour. It was Ksh230; we have lowered it to Ksh170 and are still lowering it. The mistake you people made was funding the millers rather than the farmers. That is what I have done, empower the farmer,” he said.

Dr Ruto also condemned the opposition for misleading Kenyans on the contentious Finance Bill 2023.

He stated that his government had lowered taxes in nearly 20 key areas and reduced the amount Kenya would borrow.

“This year I have revoked Ksh500 billion that we would have borrowed.”

