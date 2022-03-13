We Have Forgiven You – Ruto Takes On Uhuru for Backing Raila’s Bid

We have forgiven you, deputy President William Ruto has told his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta for the torture in the last four years.

The DP was alluding to the President’s support for Raila Odinga, the ejection from Parliamentary committees, high food prices, among others.

Addressing an energised crowd in Thika, the second-in-command who is seeking to succeed Uhuru in August, said his boss erred by attempting to impose Raila on the people.

The DP referred to the ODM leader as a stooge placed at the helm of power to do the President’s bidding once his tenure comes to an end.

Dr Ruto told the crowd that he and other leaders in the Kenya Kwanza alliance had stood with the president at his time of need.

He was referring to when he and the president were facing charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The UDA leader also noted that the president was wrong for calling religious leaders names.

Ruto also asked the president to publicly declare that he will handover power should his “project” fail to clinch the country’s top seat.

Other Ruto-allied leaders called on the president to apologize to the people for endorsing Raila.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, claimed that President Uhuru abused his position by engaging in succession politics.

“Kama Kenya Kwanza tunaamini taifa letu lazima lisonge mbele kutoka kwa uongozi wa Uhuru Kenyatta,” said Murkomen.

“I want to tell President Kenyatta, be the gentleman you are and apologize for using State resources and time for four years kufukuzana na mambo ya kitendawili (Raila).”

Also present were; William Kabogo, Moses Kuria, Rigathi Gachagua, Anne Waiguru, Alice Wahome, Kimani wa Matangi, Kimani Ichungwah, among others.

