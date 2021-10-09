DP Ruto Slams Mt Kenya Tycoons for Discussing Country’s Future in ‘Hotels’

Deputy President William Ruto has slammed Central Kenya tycoons for discussing the future of the country in boardrooms and hotels.

Taking a tour of Nyahururu Town, the DP who was accompanied by MPs Patrick Mariru (Laikipia West), John Kinyua (Laikipia), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Michael Muchira (OlJororok), Samuel Gachobe Subukia) and Mohammed Ali (Nyali) intimated that his governance will cater to the youth and prioritize the creation of jobs unlike the current which is prioritising the wealthy.

The DP further likened the meeting between ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Mt Kenya Tycoons that happened last week at Safari Park Hotel as a plan to safeguard and protect the wealth of the privileged with hopes of endorsements.

He further sent a warning to the tycoons adding that those who decide and pick leaders are the wananchi who are on the ground.

“Those of you out of contempt who think you can decide for the people of Kenyan in hotels by interviewing the people you want to sponsor, we want to tell you that we are waiting for you hapa kwa ground,” DP Ruto stated.

The country’s second in command further took a swipe at Odinga following his tour in Mt Kenya calling him a visitor while him, (the DP) is the resident.

“Kwa sababu huyo ni mgeni hapa mlimani, mimi namwambia bwana kitendawili karibu mlimani, huku ndio kwetu, wakati haukuweko, tulijenga njia ya Narumoru, before you arrived tulijenga TTI, na tumeunganisha stima” DP Ruto added.

Ruto’s sentiments come barely two weeks after Raila toured the central Kenya region and received a warm welcome.

Accompanying Odinga in the tour were governors Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia), James Nyoro (Kiambu), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua) and Nakuru’s Lee Kinyanjui.

Following the successful tour of the region, Odinga further held a consultative meeting with the who and whose in the region at Safari Park Hotel in a bid to solidify his support in the region.

The move was not taken well by DP Ruto allies who expected Raila to receive a hostile reception.

