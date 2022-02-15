Ruto Sells Bottom-up Economic Model to European Business Leaders in Kenya

Deputy President William Ruto has embarked on an aggressive campaign to sell his bottom-up economic model as the August General Election draws closer.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader and Kenya Kwanza alliance principal on Tuesday took his campaigns a notch higher by holding a meeting with the European Business Council Kenya at Village Market in Nairobi.

Ruto, who is eyeing the presidency, defended the bottom-up economics saying it has the potential of revolutionizing Kenya’s economy through empowerment of citizens from the lowest status all the way up.

“The recalibration of our business environment will democratise opportunities to actualise our country’s huge entrepreneurial potential. Kenya Kwanza will establish a just, supportive and affirmative regulatory regime that will facilitate businesses to comply and thrive,” Ruto tweeted after the meeting.

“Shared our plan on the ease of doing business for everyone from the bottom of the economic pyramid with the European Business Council Kenya — with a membership from 17 European countries during the 1st “Meet the Candidates Platform” — at the Village Market, Nairobi County.”

The council describes itself on Linkedin as an umbrella organization that gathers all Business Associations, Chambers of Commerce and Embassies Trade Services from various European countries.

“The main objective is to have a broader networking platform and most importantly to lobby in one stronger voice all major issues that our member companies live every day,” the council says.

The Tuesday meeting is part of a series of meetings lined up by Ruto and his team to popularise the ‘hustler’ narrative.

The bottom-up economic model is facing opposition from Ruto’s rival, ODM leader Raila Odinga and his allies, who insist that it’s not viable.

“The wheelbarrow thing doesn’t make any sense to me,” Odinga said while defending the trickle down economics at a past event.

“I actually don’t know who conceived it, and how it’s meant to help the people. But we are talking about a serious issue. A social protection program and this is something, in the matter of debate in many societies, how it will deal with the poor of the poor in the society.”

