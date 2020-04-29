“I Speak In Tongues To Confuse The Devil” – Ruto On Using Scriptures To Express Frustrations Claims

Over the past few days, Deputy President William Ruto has been citing bible verses that have been interpreted by many as well picked messages meant to expose his political foes.

Coming at a time the DP is fighting to take control of the Jubilee party that is said to be in shambles over deep leadership divisions, Ruto has been portrayed as a desperate man by a section of the media.

The Standard, a daily newspaper owned by the late President Daniel Moi’s family, on Wednesday ran a story with the headline “Speaking in Tongues” and highlighted that the feeling of betrayal by President Uhuru Kenyatta had forced his deputy to turn to scriptures to express his frustrations.

But Ruto, a man regarded as Kenya’s Donald Trump thanks to his hard-hitting tweets, responded with a figurative answer saying that he speaks in tongues as it’s the only language that the devil doesn’t understand.

“I love speaking in tongues. The devil doesn’t understand this language of God(1cor 14.2), ” he wrote on Twitter.

The self-declared hustler said those who have no godfathers only seek help from God.

The DP has often said that unlike Uhuru, his handshake partner Raila Odinga and other politicians whose fathers had a name in the society, he is self-made.

“Those who have no godfathers let’s proudly speak in tongues to our GOD the FATHER.With this pandemic let’s pray for God’s healing, work together to feed the hungry&plan to repair our hustles, ” the DP said.

I love speaking in tongues.The devil doesn't understand this language of God(1cor 14.2).Those who have no god fathers let's proudly speak in tongues to our GOD the FATHER.With this pandemic let's pray for God's healing, work together to feed the hungry&plan to repair our hustles. pic.twitter.com/ERqlhQWlgd — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 29, 2020

The DP has been vocal on dynasty politics saying he is determined to debunk the belief that only a few individuals can rise to be President in Kenya.

There has been reports that Uhuru and Raila are working on a coalition that will front a candidate to stop Ruto’s presidential bid.

However, the DP has maintained that ethnic coalitions have no place in the modern Kenya.

Ruto recently lashed out at fraudsters in Jubilee who are plotting to edge him out of the party.

This is after Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju’s attempt to change the party’s National Management Committee (NMC) leadership without his knowledge as party deputy leader.

The party Vice Chairperson David Murathe, a Ruto critic, was part of the team that made the changes.

The DP and his allies protested the move forcing the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to send back the names asking the secretariat to solve the party differences internally.

Tuju clarified that he acted on the instructions of President Kenyatta when making the changes.

But the DP maintained that the President was not part of the fraud scheme.

“70%-146 ELECTED Jubilee MPs-Senate&NA have rejected the FRAUDULENT&ILLEGAL attempted changes by HEARTLESS gangsters taking advantage of the Covid19 when Kenyans are anxious about their health &survival. They AREN’T President Uhuru’s men; They are CROOKS,” the DP wrote on Twitter.

