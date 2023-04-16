Ruto Reveals Meeting Kalonzo After Winning Polls, Offering Him Gov’t Position

President William Ruto has revealed that he met with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka after winning the 2022 polls.

The head of state was speaking during an interdenominational prayer service at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Dr Ruto told the congregation that the meeting with the former vice president was him trying to keep a promise to the people of Machakos.

He revealed that at the time the Kenya Kwanza Alliance was considering Kalonzo for the National Assembly Speaker position.

Read: CS Mutua Takes On Kalonzo For Referring to Kambas As “Cowards”

“I promised that if I won, I would look for Kalonzo because he had been troubled by the others. I don’t want to be a liar, I want to say the truth, when I won the elections, I looked for Kalonzo and sat down with him,” he said.

He added: “I told him to come and join my administration. There was a vacancy in the Speaker’s position and others because I did not want you to blame me later.”

However, the President disclosed, Kalonzo chose to remain in the opposition.

“I have discharged my responsibility because I spoke to him and he told me that he wanted to continue with the other team, what was I supposed to do?” posed Dr Ruto.

Read Also: Uhuru Froze in Ruto’s Presence – Raila’s Chief Agent Saitabao Claims

Dr Ruto asserted that the Wiper leader’s decision did not deter him from working with others from the Kamba community.

“Even if he refused to work with me, I vowed to look for other leaders from ‘Ukambani’ to work with me to ensure that the people here were included in my government,” Ruto stated.

“I will even include more members from ‘Ukambani’ to my government because I cannot allow others to destroy this community with demonstrations that will not be of help to anyone.”

Earlier, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said that the government was considering Kalonzo for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary position.

Read Also: Kalonzo Claims DP Ruto Assaulted Former MP Chesire At State House

The position is currently held by former Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua.

“During the handshake between Raila and government you only had one Cabinet Secretary and now the president has given you three. The seat belonged to Kalonzo, and if he came he would have gotten it but he chose to stay in Azimio,” said Gachagua.

“The president said ‘Okay I wanted to give Kalonzo the ministry of foreign affairs but since he has chosen to go there I will return the position here in Machakos’ and he gave it to Alfred Mutua.” Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...