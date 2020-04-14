DP Ruto: I’ve Reported Cop Caught On Camera Soliciting For Bribes From Boda Boda Riders Transporting Charcoal In Magarini

Action has been taken against a police officer who was caught on camera soliciting for bribes from Boda Boda riders in Magarini, Kilifi County, Deputy President William Ruto said on Tuesday morning.

In a video that has surfaced online, the officer was filmed fighting two Boda Boda riders transporting charcoal in Magarini area after they refused to bribe him.

In a tweet, the DP stated that the matter was brought to his attention by Magarini Member of Parliament Michael Kingi.

“I promptly informed security officers of the same and the IG has acted. The officer will appear in court. We should be civil & humane in handling the public, ” Ruto wrote moments after deleting the viral video he had shared on his timeline.

But a section of Kenyans online wondered why the DP was the one to take up the matter with others labelling him “blogger”. Others linked his action to alleged deep divisions between him and the Ministry of Interior boss Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

“Ruto you are losing it and the sad part is that you are not aware of it, ” Stephen Ndung’u said.

“Juh matiang’i, mutyambai,DCI hawajui kazi yao…ee nishukishie hapa nitaenda miguu, ” another tweep identified only as Victor said.

In the seven-minute video, one of the riders blatantly defies the bribe orders saying he had already paid to transport the banned product.

At some point, the officer gets angry and draws his gun as the confrontation attracts a small crowd.

The government banned the charcoal trade in 2017 as part of the measures to allow reassessment and rationalisation of the forest cover.

Even with the ban in place, some unscrupulous charcoal dealers have been colluding with police officers and Kenya Forest Service rangers to flout the rules.

