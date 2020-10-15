Ruto Rebukes Those Blocking Kisii Tour, Says They Are “Fools”

Those blocking my meetings to Kisii are “fools”, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

Speaking in Nyamira County during an empowerment programme for Nyamira South Bodaboda Sacco held at Sironga Stadium, the DP chastized those calling the shots, saying they were unaware of the problems of the common Kenyan.

He added that police officers have been used to champion an agenda yet they are trying to make ends meet.

“These policemen have no problem. The problem is the people who live in the ivory tower who don’t know the problem that some people are going through,” Ruto said.

He added: “Those who are trying to stop my tour to Kisii are ‘fools’. Such people are tribalists. Every Kenyan is allowed to visit any place as long as he is within the country.”

He asked leaders to shun politics that could drive a wedge between the people of Kenya.

“Stop politics of balkanizing Kenyans…no Kenyan is a visitor or a guest in any part of Kenya,” he continued.

On Tuesday, there were reports that police had given go-ahead for the DP to preside over the events that were cancelled last week.

In a letter addressed to the DP’s host and Member of Parliament for West Mugirango Vincent Kemosi Mogaka, the lawmaker was directed to ensure order is maintained as he will be held responsible for any acts of lawlessness.

“Take NOTE that you will be in compliance with the advisory directives by National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) and in obeyance of the Public Order Act Chapter 56, and adherence to health protocols in regard to Covid-I9,” the police said.

“As the convener, you will work with the police officers to ensure that law and order is maintained. You will be held responsible for any acts of lawlessness and disorder that may arise.”

Area police would later deny giving the greenlight.

