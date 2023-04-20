Standoff as Ruto, Raila Camps Object to Inclusion of MPs Keynan, Pkosing in Bipartisan Talks

Teams set to take part in the bipartisan talks have objected to the inclusion of Eldas MP Adan Keynan and Pokot South MP David Pkosing.

Keynan was selected by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance which is allied with President William Ruto while Pkosing was chosen by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party.

The Eldas MP belongs to the Jubilee party which is a member of the opposition while his Pokot South counterpart belongs to Kenya Union Party (KUP) which is currently associated with the government side.

Speaking after the two teams met on Thursday morning, minority leader in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi said they will forward the objections to the party leaders.

Read: Azimio Pulls Out of Bipartisan Talks, To Resume Protests

“In our engagement this morning we raised the issue of the inclusion of Eldas MP Adan Keynan as a member of Kenya Kwanza negotiating team and our objection was premised on the fact that he is a member of Jubilee party which is a constituent party of Azimio,” said Wandayi.

“Our counterparts also raised an issue about our inclusion of Pokot South MP David PKosing as a member of our team on grounds that his party leader John Lonyangapuo has entered into some arrangement with Kenya Kwanza. We have objected to their objection and that amounts to a stalemate.

“We have since chosen to refer this matter to the leadership of our respective coalitions in a view to having it resolved.” In the meantime, the Ugunja MP said, the teams will hold talks informally on terms of reference and the nature the discussions should take. Read Also: Ledama Threatens Return of Protests After Gov’t Selects Bipartisan Team “If there are areas they don’t agree they will contact us and leadership of the parties,” said Wandayi. Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, on his part said, the makeup of the negotiation team was decided upon after discussions by both coalitions, including sessions of the Parliamentary Group. As a result, any name that is removed from the list must be brought up for approval with the leadership and relevant party organs. “We appreciate that the composition of both teams was arrived at following engagement of party leadership of both coalitions,” he said. “This is an issue we cannot ably resolve that’s why we’ve referred it to our party leaders and respective party organs for resolutions.” The teams also endorsed Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and his Tharaka counterpart George Murugara to lead the talks. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...