Reactions As DP Ruto Promises To Deport Chinese In Retail Business If Elected

Deputy President William Ruto has promised to deport Chinese nationals who are engaging in retail business in the country should he ascend to power after the August elections.

Ruto, while speaking yesterday said that once elected, he will not allow Chinese nationals to engage in business that Kenyans can do including roasting maize, selling in kiosks, mitumba trading and many others.

The DP stated that allowing these foreign nationals to engage in businesses Kenyans can manage is sabotaging the economy.

Thus, Ruto said it is a bad show when hundreds of Kenyans are sleeping hungry and unemployed yet foreign nationals are given permits to engage in businesses that Kenyans should do.

Read: Man Whipped By Chinese Employer Yet To Receive Sh3 Million Compensation

Hence, he plans on deporting them in a bid to create more room for Kenyans to freely trade in their country. Ultimately, he pledged to make various specifications to their work permits so they don’t engage in what they did not come to do in the country.

“These are Kenyan businesses and for those engaged in them, we have enough airplanes to deport them back to where they came from,” Ruto said.

The remarks have elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans, with a good number in support of the DP. Netizens have claimed it is a good move to ensure Kenyans work and enjoy working in their country.

Others, however, have accused Ruto of bringing back the dictatorial regime adding that as long as they have valid work permits, they should be allowed to engage in a business of their choice.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Ruto says he will deport all foreigners engaging in businesses Kenyans can do. Tanzanians majorly in Gikomba, Rwandese who hawk electronics gadgets,Burudians and Ugandans in hotel industries,salons & house management & Chinese have been put on notice, is this the best route?🤔 pic.twitter.com/ysPhBG1iZx — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) June 22, 2022

Dp Ruto is planning to deport all Chinese business men and women if he ascends to power,,let this goons be deported. we want to reclaim our jobs as Kenyans pic.twitter.com/qxCgqs3oEM — Hon. Dennis Chege (@Chege_035) June 22, 2022

Normally govts gives their investors incentives to do business. At konza the govt is subsidizing land for it's would be investors. What ruto is against are the Chinese hawkers in luthuli and gikomba. https://t.co/TYkrIH2E5o — Benn Macharia (@Benn_macharia) June 22, 2022

Kenyans in China wakianza kufukuzwa and the way they are making millions there let's be objective for once. Ruto is a populist who did nothing when the Chinese came to Kenya as a DP — Candy-naissance ❤️ 🇰🇪 (@navaruushhh) June 21, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...