“You’re A Great Leader” DP Ruto Praises Duale Following Ouster

Deputy President William Ruto on Monday celebrated immediate former majority leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale.

In a tweet, the DP praised the Garissa Township MP for work well done for the last 8 years.

According to the DP, Duale discharged his mandate with “style, precision, loyalty and passion.”

“My brother Aden Duale, you are a great leader. For the last 8yrs, you discharged your responsibilities as our party’s 1st majority leader with style,precision, passion and loyalty. My friend, when parliamentary history is written you will have a chapter. Mbele iko sawa na Mungu,” he wrote.

Duale, moments ago said he was grateful for the opportunity and thanked his party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta for allowing him to serve in that capacity.

He also noted, “I came, I saw and I conquered. Today marks the end of my seven years of service to the great people of Kenya as the Leader of Majority of the National Assembly. I was the first occupant of the seat under article 108 of the Constitution.”

Taking his place was Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya who lauded Duale for his leadership in the house.

He however dismissed claimed that “Ruto’s man” had been ousted, saying that the change was effected by MPs who felt that the change was necessary.

I know what it means to be in that position, he has done really well and provided good leadership, he is still a big asset to us and the country. This change has come because the members felt they needed it, it is not a witch hunt or a matter of bad blood,” he said.

During the meeting, Kangema MP Muturi Kigano was appointed to chair the Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee while Kieni MP Kanini Kega will Chair Budget Committee replacing Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa.

A fortnight ago, Kimunya had been named as the Coalition Secretary a role that has now been handed over to Eldas MP Adan Keynan.

