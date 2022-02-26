Ruto has Panicked – President Uhuru on Raila Being a “Project”

President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again taken a swipe at his deputy William Ruto over Raila Odinga is a “State project” tag.

Speaking during the ODM National Delegates Convention on Saturday, the head of state dismissed claims that Raila had the government’s backing.

This he said as he declared his unwavering support for the Azimio la Umoja movement.

“If you have failed in organising yourself and has panicked, the easiest thing is to call your competitor a project,” Uhuru said.

He added: “We shall crisscross the country together and after two weeks we will retreat here and unveil our joint candidate as Azimio La Umoja.”

Read: You Can Not Deny Me Credit On Jubilee Projects, Ruto Fires Back At Uhuru

The Jubilee party leader also dismissed those who refer to the former Prime Minister as a troublemaker.

To the outgoing president, the AU envoy is “A man who looks at the cause of violence is a peacemaker”.

“Let me tell you, it is not Raila who is a man of war, because if he was a man of war, he would have resisted any attempt of peace between him and President Kibaki. If he was a man of war, he would have resisted any attempt of making the Handshake happen,” Uhuru said.

The Kenya Kwanza alliance led by Dr Ruto, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi often refers to Raila as a state project.

The trio along with their loyalists claim that the president is backing a Raila presidency because he wants to continue his reign.

Read Also: “Hakuna Shida” – Ruto Says Not Bothered By Uhuru’s Endorsement of Raila [Video]

They have alleged that the Orange party leader is only a puppet and the president his master.

Uhuru also revealed that a lot of projects have been carried out successfully since the March 9 handshake.

Raila on his part said he agreed to work with Uhuru for the good of the people.

“The unity of Kenya that we have been talking about that seemed so remote or impossible just a few years ago is taking shape just in front of our own eyes. We are fixing things right now,” said Raila.

“We have evidence before us that politics does not have to burn our country. Politics can be cast out and reversed to give way to genuine and sustainable recovery. So much can change when actors in politics agree to unclench their fists and shake each other’s hands and share their hopes, fears and aspirations for the nation.”

The president further disclosed that OKA principals; Gideon Moi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Cyrus Jirongo and Martha Karua, are in talks with Azimio so as to rally behind one presidential candidate.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...