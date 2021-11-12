DP Ruto’s Office Denies Starving Police Officers Guarding Official and Private Residences

Deputy President William Ruto’s office has denied starving police officers guarding his official and private residences in Karen, Nairobi.

Ruto’s Communications Secretary David Mugonyi said the officers are provided with enough food following a complaint raised by the Ministry of Interior.

He, however, noted that the officers have not been receiving their allowances from the government in time.

“The only complaint I am aware of is delays to pay their allowances. Their welfare is catered by the Inspector general of police,” he told Daily Nation.

“The (Administration Police) officers are under the office of Inspector General of Police. Their welfare is catered for by that office. Even the GSU were under the IG.”

In a letter dated November 11, Wilson Njenga, the Secretary, Internal Security, complained to the DP’s office that the police officers have not been consistently provided with food or meal allowances to enable them discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

“They are deplored there permanently for day/night duties and cannot move out to get food supplies. This is in contrast to their counterparts from GSU whom they replaced and who used to get food rations,” the letter read.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to request that you reinstate the food ration for the officers currently deployed in the two residences for optimal service delivery.”

The change of guard was effected in August this year amid claims that the DP was misusing the elite GSU guards.

