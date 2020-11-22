Ruto’s Mission In Dubai: The Meeting With Billionaire Adil Khawaja Over ICC Issue

Deputy President last week left the country silently in the company of only two people, former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar and his personal assistant, an event that caught the country unawares.

Ruto’s trip to Dubai was so secretive that the Presidential escort commander, for a moment, couldn’t account for his whereabouts.

The second in command had chartered a Private Bombardier Global 7500 Executive Jet from JKIA.

Ruto left on Thursday, the day President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga were to launch a campaign to collect signatures for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) drive.

Moments later, Ruto shared photos of him meeting several prominent personalities, including former Nigeria Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Abubakar was once wanted by the US government for his role in grand corruption. The US government also slapped him with a 12-year travel ban.

Sources from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) intimate to Kahawa Tungu that Ruto was on a mission, following the possible re-emergence of his case in the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

Ruto, according to the Signals Intelligence Agency (SIA), formerly known as the National Electronic Security Authority (NESA), Ruto met Adil Khawaja at a private villa in the Mirdif neighbourhood of Dubai last Friday.

The meeting was also attended by CEO of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Mr Sandeep Chouhan.

It is intimated that Mr Khawaja’s accounts at the multinational bank belong Dr Ruto and was seeking assistance to secure billions of dollars ahead of a possible trial at the Hague.

Mr Khawaja is the Managing Partner at Dentons Hamilton Harrison & Mathews, known for dealings in real estate, environmental, and planning law and was at one time instrumental in a case in which William Ruto sold tens of acres of forest land worth over Ksh275 million to Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).

Previously, Mr Khawaja worked for the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), during which he was severally flagged over suspicious money dealings, which involved Rto’s relatives.

Ruto is expected back into the country on Sunday, November 22.

