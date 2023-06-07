Ruto Makes Fun of Uhuru for Turning into Opposition Leader

President William Ruto has poked fun at his former boss for becoming an opposition leader following the hotly contested August 2022 elections.

Speaking during his first National Prayer Breakfast as the sitting head of state, Dr Ruto recalled how he was an outsider in the former government and how his boss preferred opposition honcho Raila Odinga to him.

The President said the battle between him and Raila was unique and one that can only be identified with Kenya.

“It only happens in Kenya that in our last election, the opposition leader became the government candidate and the sitting president of the government became the opposition candidate. As things would be, the opposition candidate who was the then sitting deputy president, won the election,” he said.

“The sitting president then handed over power to his deputy and went ahead to become the leader of the opposition party. That only happens in Kenya.”

The 2022 General Elections, he said, was also a turning point for Kenya, as opposing sides differed and agreed on important issues, but most importantly, it was peaceful.

"The ethnic configuration that always informed our politics was not there. We had both sides presenting a national face in their formation," he added. The head of state also recalled asking Uhuru for forgiveness during last year's prayer breakfast. "I remember the last prayer breakfast here was around the same. I remember asking for forgiveness from my friend the former president. It is interesting that today we are again discussing the subject of forgiveness and reconciliation," Dr Ruto said. Uhuru and Ruto fell out after the former shook hands with Raila back in 2018.

