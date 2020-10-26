Ruto Left Me Alone On The Way And Started 2022 Campaigns – Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has accused his Deputy Dr William Ruto of abandoning him after the 2017 elections and starting 2022 campaigns.

“Namshukuru DP upande wa Jubilee kwa sababu tulisonga pamoja.Hapa katikati ndio 2022 ikaanza…akasahau yale mengine…Ndio maana nasema tutulize ball…Hii race ni relay.Lakini sasa hapa my brother William anapinduka anakimbia nyuma (I thank the DP (William Ruto) because we worked together… but in the middle he started the 2022 race… he forgot the other (agreements)… that’s why I say relax… this is a relay but my brother William has turned around and is running the opposite side),” said President Kenyatta.

Speaking at the Bomas of Kenya during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report launch, President Kenyatta however revealed that he had been informing Ruto of all developments on handshake.

“I want to thank my Deputy because all in all i kept him abreast of what was happening and he was part and parcel of the whole process. The purpose was an extension of what I and you did in 2013 so that we have everyone on board,” he said.

“He helped me identify some of the elders I mentioned here. The purpose as I had told him was never to talk about what shall happen tomorrow in terms of elective posts,” added Uhuru.

The President also thanked the opposition for agreeing to work with him, without demanding a stake in government.

“I want to recognize Raila Odinga…We were competitors in 2017 and as such things got to a difficult level…but when we sat down to speak, we agreed that we are not here to share positions…He never made any demand for a position in government,” said Uhuru.

