Ruto Laughs Off Reports That CSs Dared Him To Resign Over Early Campaigns During Meeting With Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto has downplayed reports that a section of members of cabinet dared him to resign during a tense cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Daily Nation reported on Friday that during the meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the DP was put on the defense over polarising premature campaigns witnessed over the recent past.

According to the local daily, some CSs scolded the DP over what they termed as divisive campaigns in which the second in command and his Tanga Tanga allies are on record demonizing their colleagues in government.

The tense meeting reportedly marked “a drawing of red line” over the DP and his allies “rebellious” activities across the country.

The DP reportedly differed with the CSs saying his missions across the country are all about empowering youth and women groups and not politicking.

But reacting to the reports on social media, the DP laughed off the claims, alluding that they were false.

“Cabinet Secretaries challenging who?? To do what??? Hii itumiwe kufunga matumbo na mara!!!!” Ruto tweeted.

Cabinet Secretaries challenging who?? To do what??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Hii itumiwe kufunga matumbo na mara!!!! pic.twitter.com/VOj0R7X44j — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 8, 2020

During the yesterday meeting, the cabinet approved stringent measures proposed by the National Security Advisory Council aimed at taming growing political tension ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua-led committee announced the measures after two people were killed in Murang’a county on Sunday after two groups clashed moments before the DP arrived in Kenol town for a church fundraiser function.

The DP’s camp has already started feeling the heat of the security measures as police in Nyamira county on Thursday stormed and disrupted two events that Ruto was scheduled to attend.

The DP was to lead a fundraiser for Boda Boda riders, members of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church and women groups in the county.

The DP was forced to cancel the events after it became clear that the police were not going to allow him to go on with the meetings.

“After consultations with MPs Kemosi, Mose,Nyamoko, the bodaboda sacco and church leadership who had invited us, we have postponed the two functions in Nyamira County to Thursday next week, ” said Ruto.

“The disruptive dispersal by police of Kenyans engaged in economic empowerment is unnecessary.”

After consultations with MPs Kemosi, Mose,Nyamoko, the bodaboda sacco and church leadership who had invited us, we have postponed the two functions in Nyamira County to Thursday next week.The disruptive dispersal by police of kenyans engaged in economic empowerment is unnecessary — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 8, 2020

We've agreed with DG Maangi, MPs Miruka & Osoro to postpone the Ogembo youth & Kenyenya women empowerment programs from tomorrow to Friday next week. Church building, bodaboda sacco, women sacco and youth empowerment drives, just like kazi mtaani, is DEVELOPMENT not politics. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 8, 2020

