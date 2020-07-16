Ruto Now Says Jubilee Purge Is Over, Asks Allies Not To Harbor Grudge

Deputy President William Ruto has downplayed a recent purge in Parliament that saw his key allies kicked out of plum positions saying the leadership changes should not be a recipe for anarchy.

In a tweet on Thursday, the DP, who is on record saying the lawmakers were targeted because of being his friends, said that the leadership changes are now over and asked the affected MPs to work together with the rest of their colleagues to serve the people.

“With the changes in Parliamentary leadership including committee membership & leadership now concluded, I urge all MPs NOT to be divided but work TOGETHER in serving the PEOPLE. Col.3:23, Whatever you do,work at it with all your heart, as working for God,not human masters, ” said Ruto.

The Jubilee purge that began in the Senate in May was viewed by pundits as a move by President Uhuru Kenyatta to clip his deputy’s wings.

In the Senate, Elgeyo Marakwet’s Kipchumba Murkomen, Susan Kihika of Nakuru and Thara Nithi’s Kithure Kindiki were ousted as majority leader, majority whip and deputy speaker, respectively.

The purge extended to the National Assembly where Ruto footsoldiers were demoted to less influential committees in what political analysts term as a calculated move to tame the influence of the perceived anti-Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) MPs ahead of much anticipated constitutional reforms led by Uhuru and his handshake partner Raila Odinga.

In the new changes, vocal Ruto man Kimani Ichungwa was placed in the Members Service and Facilities Committee, previously known as the Catering Committee.

The Kikuyu Constituency MP had been nominated to the Finance Committee after he was stripped of his role as chair of the powerful Budget and Appropriation Committee.

Ichungwa is among lawmakers whose nomination to key house committees was opposed by ODM MPs who said the Tanga Tanga MPs would frustrate BBI constitutional reforms.

Uhuru right-hand man Kanini Kega will take over Ichungwa’s position at the Budget and Appropriation Committee.

Ruto allies Baringo North MP William Cheptumo who chaired the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) and his deputy Alice Wahome (Kandara) were forced out of the committee.

Kahawa Tungu understands that Kangema MP Muturi Kigano will now chair the committee deemed crucial for the BBI constitutional reforms. He will be deputised by Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo.

Immediate Delegated Legislation Committee Chairperson Gladys Shollei has been placed in the Procedure & House Rules Committee.

Tiaty MP William Kamket has taken over the Uasin Gishu Woman Representative’s former role.

Others kicked out in the changes adopted yesterday include MPs, Edward Kaunya (Teso North), Lilian Tomitom (West Pokot) and David Pkosing of Pokot South.

Their places have been taken by Uhuru and Odinga allies.

