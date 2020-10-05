“Ruto Is Too Bitter To Be President,” Junet Mohamed Accuses The DP Of Orchestrating Kenol Violence

National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed has condemned chaos witnessed at Kenol town in Murang’a County on Sunday that left two people dead and several others injured after rival groups clashed.

Speaking to the press on Monday, the Suna East Member of Parliament accused Deputy President William Ruto of orchestrating the chaos that preceded his visit in the area.

The vocal ODM MP said the DP and his Tanga Tanga allies are responsible for the mayhem.

He termed the DP as “too angry, too bitter and too entitled to be President of Kenya”.

According to the lawmaker, the second in command is plotting similar violence in Kisumu County where he is expected to tour soon.

“Ruto is running a dangerous narrative of hustler that intends to divide this country into the haves and the have nots. Grouping the hustlers is in preparation of anarchy in this country,” he said.

“Ruto is planning similar violence in Kisumu. He has sent one (Eliud) Owalo to meet youth the whole weekend with aims of causing chaos in his visit to Kisumu.”

Junet, who was flanked by other ODM leaders including party chairman John Mbadi, said the DP should be stopped from succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Ruto is a bitter man…he is fueling chaos with his money, he must be stopped…we condemn the violence meted out on the people in Murang’a, the violence was initiated in the name of Ruto…Ruto is too angry, too bitter and too entitled to be the President, unless we want to spoil this country…He thinks he is owed Presidency, ” said Junet.

Mbadi reiterated Junet’s remarks saying, “Ruto is a violent man, we are aware of the mayhem in Murang’a, we are aware that he is planning another round of violence in Kisumu…We will not allow it…The church should not accept blood money, it’s the least we can demand.”

Speaking on Sunday during a fundraiser at AIPCA Kenol Church after the chaos, the DP condemned the violence accusing some government officials of having directed police to teargas his supporters in church.

Already, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered for the arrest of Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro and his Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome, both allies of Ruto, over the violence.

The two, however, accuse anti-Ruto leaders including Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege of having ferried goons to the region to disrupt the DP’s event.

